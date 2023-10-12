Riverpark Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 664,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.25. The stock had a trading volume of 172,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,472. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

