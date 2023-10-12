Riverpark Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for about 2.3% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 201.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $65,168.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,412,393 shares in the company, valued at $31,747,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $65,168.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,412,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,747,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,541,467 shares of company stock worth $15,762,951 in the last quarter.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,590,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,638,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. HSBC began coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. China Renaissance lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

