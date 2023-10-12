RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Up 1,953.8% in September

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 1,953.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
RocketFuel Blockchain Price Performance
Shares of RKFL opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.29.
About RocketFuel Blockchain
