RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Up 1,953.8% in September

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 1,953.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

RocketFuel Blockchain Price Performance

Shares of RKFL opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.

