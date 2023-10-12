Rockland Trust Co. Buys Shares of 5,087 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

