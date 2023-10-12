Rockland Trust Co. Has $609,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

