Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,844 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $300.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

