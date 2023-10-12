Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. Citigroup increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $302.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,896. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.55 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

