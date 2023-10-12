Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.30.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.53. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

