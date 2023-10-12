Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,274 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,764,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,878 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFIS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 124,142 shares. The stock has a market cap of $662.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

