Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 42,342.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 0.2% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,694,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 443,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 118,856 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,556,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 195,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $24.54. 8,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,113. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

