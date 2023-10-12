Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

DFAX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 57,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,154. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

