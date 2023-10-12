Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,120 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 8.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $14,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,785 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,115,000 after buying an additional 2,008,761 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.64. 21,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,084. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

