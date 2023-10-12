Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $724,787,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 390.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of BATS DISV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 217,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

