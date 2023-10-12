Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

DFAR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,541. The firm has a market cap of $633.74 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $24.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

