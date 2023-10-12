Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

