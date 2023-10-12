Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,952.2% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $197,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of DFIS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,142 shares. The company has a market cap of $662.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

