Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 21,807 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,052,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 645,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 242,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAR traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,541. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $633.74 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

