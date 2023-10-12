Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Sells 136 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 200.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.35. The company had a trading volume of 540,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,142. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $234.46 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.49. The stock has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

