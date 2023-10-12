Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,909,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,170,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,072. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

