RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Trading Down 3%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.88 and last traded at $25.88. 3,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 334,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXST. BTIG Research increased their price objective on RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get RxSight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RXST

RxSight Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $901.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.21 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 48.72% and a negative net margin of 88.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $88,529.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $88,529.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $120,433.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,012.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,683. 21.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RxSight by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RxSight by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 340,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 89.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,055 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.