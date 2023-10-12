Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.00

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 165.80 ($2.03), with a volume of 748819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($1.96).

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 154 ($1.88) to GBX 157 ($1.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 139.60 ($1.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £404.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,335.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,333.33%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

