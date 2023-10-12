Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.38. 508,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,736,396. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,068.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 680,579 shares of company stock valued at $146,958,932. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

