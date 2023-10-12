Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 0.8% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $22,979,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 680,579 shares of company stock valued at $146,958,932 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.36. The company had a trading volume of 825,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.19 and its 200 day moving average is $209.33.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

