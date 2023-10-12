Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $283.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.32. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2,200.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

