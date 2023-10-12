Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

SAR stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $283.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.32. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SAR. Hovde Group cut shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $441,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $905,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

