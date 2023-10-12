Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.
Saratoga Investment Price Performance
SAR stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $283.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.32. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.
Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $441,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $905,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.
About Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saratoga Investment
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Will Higher Ozempic Use Mean Slimmed-Down Food Sales?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Blockbuster Energy Deal: Exxon Mobil and Pioneer to Merge
Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.