Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 337.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $385.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.80. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 108.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

