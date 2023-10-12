Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Down 5.3%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 58,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 941,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDGR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $1,043,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $24,800,000,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 449,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

