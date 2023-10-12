Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Lifted by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ETF Store Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,583 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,414. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.