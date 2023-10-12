Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,560 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.22. The company had a trading volume of 48,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

