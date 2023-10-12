Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Trimmed by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,553,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,414 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.63. 643,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,169. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

