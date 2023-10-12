Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SCHA traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

