SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Up 7.6%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $44.61. 3,085,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,967,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CICC Research cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get SEA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

SEA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.05.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SEA by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SEA by 120.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 204.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.