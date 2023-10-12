Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $24.87 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,240,596. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

