Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 78,308 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,308 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.8% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $32,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 501.3% during the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 25,265 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 131,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 232,490 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $2,531,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.20. 1,253,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,009,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

