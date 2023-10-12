Selway Asset Management Acquires 300 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,732,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.19. 1,074,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

