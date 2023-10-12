Selway Asset Management Acquires 400 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.4% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,165,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,063,891. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

