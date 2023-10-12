Selway Asset Management Acquires 44,000 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 45,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.23. 1,068,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,251. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4649 per share. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

