Selway Asset Management Acquires 800 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in State Street by 24.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,556 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $64.53. 872,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

