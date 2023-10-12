Selway Asset Management Acquires Shares of 3,550 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $523,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 18.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.