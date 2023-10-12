Selway Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Polaris makes up 1.6% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Selway Asset Management owned 0.05% of Polaris worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 3.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Polaris by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PII shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,464 shares of company stock valued at $17,773,994 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.92. The stock had a trading volume of 114,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

