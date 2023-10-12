Selway Asset Management Buys 204 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 1.9% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $30,815,520,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.96. 153,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.86.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

