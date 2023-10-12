Selway Asset Management Grows Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Selway Asset Management boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 629,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,496. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $194.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

