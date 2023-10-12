Selway Asset Management Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Selway Asset Management boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 313,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,946. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

