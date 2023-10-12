Selway Asset Management Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Selway Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management owned about 0.13% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 87,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.87. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

