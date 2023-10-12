Selway Asset Management Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up approximately 1.6% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 179.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $706,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.17. 252,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.34. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

