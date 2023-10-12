Selway Asset Management Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $82,331,000 after acquiring an additional 114,735 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 252,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 28.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after purchasing an additional 99,010 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,861. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

