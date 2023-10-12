Selway Asset Management Increases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for about 2.1% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Selway Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Generac worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Generac by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Generac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. CL King started coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.74.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.78. The stock had a trading volume of 421,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

