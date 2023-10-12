Selway Asset Management Increases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises 2.9% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 185.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $2,112,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock worth $11,369,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.02. The stock had a trading volume of 350,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.98. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

