Selway Asset Management Purchases 100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,650,142,000 after buying an additional 144,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $311.85. 515,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,207. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

