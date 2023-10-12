Selway Asset Management Purchases 17,400 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Selway Asset Management raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.2% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $6,183,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.8% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

WFC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.83. 3,967,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,766,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

